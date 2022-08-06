Vinesh Phogat scripts history with 3rd consecutive Gold Medal at CWG in women’s wrestling 53kg

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat scripts history yet again, from being the 1st Indian woman to win Gold at both CWG & Asian Games, to becoming the 1st Indian woman to bag 3 consecutive Gold at Commonwealth Games. India gets a Gold medal in Women’s Wrestling 53Kgs
Vinesh Phogat becomes the first Indian female wrestler to win three consecutive Gold Medals (2014, 2018, 2022 – at CWG. She didn’t drop a point in three matches in the women’s 53kg category at Birmingham and pinned the silver medallist. As dominant as it gets.
Define Total Domination?
2014 – 🥇
2018 – 🥇
2022 – 🥇@Phogat_Vinesh becomes the first Indian female wrestler to win three consecutive Gold Medals at CWG.
She did it this year without conceding a single point.
