Vinesh Phogat scripts history with 3rd consecutive Gold Medal at CWG in women’s wrestling 53kg

Vinesh Phogat becomes the first Indian female wrestler to win three consecutive Gold Medals (2014, 2018, 2022 – at CWG. She didn’t drop a point in three matches in the women’s 53kg category at Birmingham and pinned the silver medallist. As dominant as it gets.