Vinesh Phogat retires a day after disqualification from Paris Olympics

New Delhi: A dejected Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling via a social media post on Thursday morning, a day after being disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024. “Mother wrestling won against me, I lost… Your dreams and my courage are shattered. I don’t have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will forever be indebted to all of you. Please forgive (me),” she wrote on X.

Vinesh was disqualified from the Paris Olympics and stripped of her medal hours before her historic gold medal bout after failing to meet the weigh-in on Wednesday morning. The Indian wrestler was 100gm overweight.

The 29-year-old had become the first Indian female wrestler to advance to the finals of the Olympic Games and assure herself at least a silver medal in women’s 50kg. However, she was found overweight in the mandatory weigh-in on the morning of her bout and was disqualified from the event despite the best efforts by her coaches, support staff and the Indian Olympic Association.

Late on Wednesday night, Vinesh appealed against her disqualification in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), demanding that she be awarded a joint silver medal after being forced out for being 100gm overweight in the morning weigh-in.

An ad-hoc division of the CAS has been set up in Paris for resolution by arbitration of any disputes arising during the Olympic Games or during a period of 10 days preceding the Opening Ceremony.