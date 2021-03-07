Vinesh Phogat Reclaims Top Rank After Gold At Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series

New Delhi: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat clinched gold after she defeated Canada’s Diana Weicker in the final of the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series event in Rome. With this, Vinesh reclaimed the top rank in her category.

This was also Vinesh’s second gold in two weeks.

The 26-year-old World bronze medallist Vinesh blanked Canada’s Diana Mary Helen Weicker 4-0 in the 53kg title clash. Vinesh scored all her points in the first period and held on to her lead in the second to ensure a top-of-the-podium finish.

Vinesh had won a gold medal in Kiev last week.

The Indian had entered the event as world number three but is back to world number one by jumping 14 points.