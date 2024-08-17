Vinesh Phogat inconsolable after landing in India following Olympic heartbreak

New Delhi: It has been an unimaginably tough last 10 days for Vinesh Phogat. She has gone through every possible emotion and beyond, an ordeal that no other sportsperson would like to go through but she is home at last. India did not need an Olympic medal to celebrate her. Vinesh Phogat was a champion, is a champion, and will always remain a champion – that’s what those at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi made her feel when she landed Saturday morning from Paris.

There was a thick security cover as Vinesh landed in the national capital. Seeing hundreds of fans cheering her name, the 29-year-old Indian wrestler could not hold back her tears and broke down. She was consoled by teammates and friends Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik.

Heavily garlanded, Vinesh stood in an open Jeep and thanked all the supporters. “I thank the entire country,” she said, her hands folded in humility. The huge caravan will follow Vinesh to her village Balali in Haryana.

Vinesh was found 100 grams overweight on the day (August 7) of her historic gold medal bout in the women’s 50kg wrestling. She was disqualified and stripped of a podium finish according to United World Wrestling and International Olympic Committee rules. All the hard work that Vinesh had put in the previous day, including an impossible victory against four-time world champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the first round and two more wins to become the first Indian female wrestler to advance to an Olympic final, were nullified.

All possible efforts from Vinesh’s coaches, doctors and the Indian Olympic Association failed, but they didn’t lose hope. Vinesh appealed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a joint silver medal. The hearing took place on August 9. After much back and forth – CAS deferred its verdict at least twice – CAS ruled against Vinesh, dismissing her plea on Wednesday.