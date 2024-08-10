Vinesh Phogat disqualification appeal: Hearing ends, India hopeful of positive outcome

New Delhi: The hearing into Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s plea for a silver medal following her disqualification from the women’s 50kg freestyle final earlier this week ended at the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Paris and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) are hopeful of a ‘positive resolution’.

Vinesh had appealed for a joint silver medal at the Paris Olympics after she was shockingly disqualified for being 100 grams over the permissible limit during the weigh-in on the morning of the gold-medal bout against Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the USA. The American wrestler later defeated Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who replaced Phogat in the summit clash, to clinch the gold medal.

The CAS ad-hoc division, set up especially for dispute resolution during the Games, accepted Vinesh’s appeal, and the hearing happened on Friday, with the 29-year-old having attended the proceedings virtually. Arguments for Vinesh were presented by senior counsels Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania, a renowned lawyer who has fought for many athletes in the past, while United World Wrestling, the second party in this case, had their representatives.

“Indian Olympic Association remained hopeful of a positive resolution of wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s application before the Ad hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against her failed weigh-in,” the IOA said in a statement.

Initially, reports suggested that an interim order would be out on Friday itself after the hearing, but there hasn’t been any official communication yet.

“Since the matter is sub-judice, IOA can only state that the Sole Arbitrator Dr. Annabelle Bennett AC SC (Australia) heard all parties applicant Vinesh Phogat, the respondents United World Wrestling and the International Olympic Committee as well as IOA as an interested party over three hours. It was indicated by the Sole Arbitrator that the operative part of the order may be expected soon, with a detailed order with reasons to follow thereafter,” the IOA stated.

The body’s head PT Usha thanked Salve and Singhania as well as the Krida Legal team for their assistance and arguments during the hearing.

“IOA deems its duty to back Vinesh and would like to reaffirm its steadfast, unflinching, and unwavering support to her, regardless of the outcome of this matter. We are proud of her countless achievements on the wrestling mat throughout her stellar career,” Usha said.

Earlier on Friday, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, in a press interaction, was asked about Vinesh’s plea. While he admitted that has a “certain understanding” for the Indian wrestler, but wondered where one would draw the line after allowing small concessions in situations like hers.

“Looking at the federation or anybody to take such a decision, when and where do you make the cut? Do you say with 100gms, we give it but with 102(gms), we don’t give it anymore?

“What do you do then in sports where you have differences of one-thousandths of a second (in track events). Do you also then apply such deliberations?,” he said.