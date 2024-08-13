The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has postponed its decision in the Vinesh Phogat disqualification case for the third time.

Vinesh Phogat was ruled out of the final of the women’s 50kg freestyle wrestling on the day of her match after being found 100 grams overweight during the final weigh-in.

Phogat appealed the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The CAS had initially intended to announce its decision on August 10 but delayed it until August 13 to allow all parties to submit any additional documents by August 11.

However, the CAS has once again postponed the verdict and it is now expected to be delivered on August 16 at 6 pm Paris time.