New Delhi: Olympic wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia are set to enter the political arena by contesting in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections as Congress candidates. This decision comes after their recent meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Both athletes have been prominent figures in the sports world and were also part of the protests against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations in 20232. Their entry into politics is seen as a significant move, potentially bringing a fresh perspective to the electoral landscape in Haryana.

The Congress party is hopeful that their candidacy will resonate with the youth and sports enthusiasts in the state, adding a new dimension to their campaign strategy.