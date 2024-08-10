Vinesh Phogat Appeal Verdict: CAS Defers Decision Until Aug 11

The final ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Vinesh Phogat’s appeal for her silver medal has been postponed to August 11, 9:30 PM IST.

Vinesh Phogat, an Indian wrestler, was disqualified just hours before her final bout in the women’s freestyle 50kg category for exceeding the weight limit by 100 grams. Consequently, she was stripped of the silver medal she was set to receive. Vinesh filed two appeals with CAS regarding this decision.

The CAS will determine tonight whether Vinesh will be awarded the silver medal. The initial deadline for the verdict was 9:30 PM IST.

Earlier today, Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda was defeated by top seed Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan in the quarterfinals of the Women’s 76kg event at the Paris Olympics.