Vinaytosh Mishra Becomes DG Fire Service; 2 DG Rank Officers Appointed OSD

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government today transferred two DG rank IPS officer as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of Home Department. The 1988-batch officer Special DG, Communication Arun Kumar Ray and 1989-batch officer, Special DG, HRPC, SM Narvane were appointed OSD in Home Department.

Director of State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB) and ADG Vinaytosh Mishra has been given additional charge of DG Fire Service & Commandant General of Home Guards.

Meanwhile, following DIG, SIW Anirudha Kumar Singh’s Central posting at Cabinet Secretariat, DIG, Intelligence, Anup Kumar Sahoo , has been given additional charge of SIW, which oversee anti-Maoists operations.