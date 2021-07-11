Vinay Prakash Appointed As Resident Grievance Officer Of Twitter India

New Delhi: After having a standoff with the Centre over the latter’s new Information Technology (I-T) rules, microblogging site Twitter on Sunday appointed Vinay Prakash as Resident Grievance Officer for India.

As per the information on Twitter’s website, users can contact Prakash at ‘grievance-officer-in @ twitter.com’.

According to reports, Delhi high court on July 8 had hit out at Twitter for a delay in appointing the resident grievance officer, and following this, Prakash has been appointed.

In its reply to Delhi High Court, Twitter said, “The company will take 8 weeks to comply with the appointment of the resident grievance redressal officer. The company is also in the process of setting up a liaison office in India. The liaison office in India will be the permanent physical contact address for all communication under the new IT Rules.”

Reportedly, Twitter had earlier appointed Dharmendra Chatur as its interim resident grievance officer for India. However, Chatur resigned from the post in June.