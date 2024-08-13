Vinay Mohan Kwatra Assumes Charge as India’s Ambassador to US

Washington: Vinay Mohan Kwatra officially began his tenure as the Indian Ambassador to the United States on Monday, initiating a fresh phase in his diplomatic journey. Kwatra, who has served as India’s Foreign Secretary, succeeds Taranjit Singh Sandhu in this role.

In a statement released on X (previously known as Twitter), Kwatra conveyed his excitement about his new responsibilities, stating, “Honored to take up the position of the Ambassador of India to the United States of America. The team at @IndianEmbassyUS is dedicated to intensifying efforts to fortify this vital partnership.” His appointment highlights the ongoing dedication to enhancing the strategic relationship between India and the US.

Before his new role, Kwatra was actively engaged in diplomatic relations as the Minister of Commerce at the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC. His extensive experience in international diplomacy and his recent role as Foreign Secretary has equipped him with valuable insights into global affairs, which will likely aid him in his new position.