Vin Diesel Drops Special Post For Deepika Padukone

New York: Vin Diesel has a knack of making franchise films with his ‘family’ of actors and while Deepika Padukone boarded the Hollywood train with her role as Serena Unger in 2017 film XXX: Return of The Xander Cage, the Fast X actor seem to be missing Deepika Padukone this weekend. In his recent Instagram post, Vin gave a shoutout to Deepika and thanked her for bringing him to India.

On Saturday, Vin Diesel took to his Instagram handle to drop a picture that seemed like a promotional poster from the 2017 action thriller film. In the snap, the two actors can be seen standing side by side with Deepika Padukone’s hands over Vin Diesel’s shoulders. The Gehraaiyan actress donned a black top and black shorts, Vin Diesel flaunted his chiselled physique in a bare avatar. One could clearly see all the tattoos printed over his body. The shootout post also received a like from Deepika Padukone. His caption read, “Spirit lead me…She brought me to India and I loved it. All love, always.”