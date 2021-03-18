Villagers Rescue Spotted Deer From Dogs In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Villagers of Belpahar municipal area rescued a spotted deer from the stray dogs in Jharsuguda district today.

As per reports, the deer had strayed into Thungiadera area under Ward No 2 of Belpahar Municipality from a nearby hill in search of food.

Later, locals found the deer while it was being attacked by the canines. They immediately rescued the animal and handed over it to the forest personnel.

Forest officials plan to release the deer in wild after proper treatment as the animal sustained critical injuries, reports suggested.