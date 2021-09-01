Villagers Foil Bank Loot Bid In Bhubaneswar Outskirts

Bhubaneswar: Alert villagers foiled loot from the State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Balianta, in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar and nabbed the accused.

The accused has been identified as Uma Shankar Parida of the same area.

As per reports, the accused entered the bank and threatened the bank employees with a fake pistol. After being afraid, the bank employees handed over all the cash, ornaments to him.

The bank staff shouted for help following which locals caught hold of him and thrashed him black and blue before handing him over to the police.

Police arrested the accused and also recovered Rs 8.63 lakh, gold ornaments, a knife, a toy pistol, and a bike from his possession. Further questioning is underway in this regard.