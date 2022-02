Athagarh: At least two persons have been detained by villagers of Manitri under Khuntuni Police limit in Athagarh for allegedly distributing cash for votes.

Following the unprecedented ruckus, police reached the spot after being informed about the situation.

Notably, Villagers detained Sarpanch candidate of Tangasola Panchayat Ward no 7 for allegedly distributing money in Baripada.