Villagers Boycott Polls Over Several Outstanding Demands In Odisha

Kalahandi/Boudh: Several voters have boycotted the panchayat elections in Odisha over various outstanding demands.

While polling personnel were restricted from visiting a booth in Kalahandi district, voters also staged a dharna in front of a booth in Boudh district.

According to reports, at least 556 voters of Upardunda and Taladunda under Dundelmal gram panchayat in Junagarh block of Kalahandi district have boycotted the elections in protest against water scarcity and lack of proper roads.

Moreover, they alleged that during the last general election, the leaders promised roads and drinking water to the village. However, no action has been taken till date. Following this, villagers are not allowing the polling officials to visit the booth.

Similarly, villagers at Bhaliapadar under Manamunda block of Boudh district are staging dharna in front of a booth demanding school. Around 372 voters have boycotted the polls.