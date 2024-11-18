New Delhi: In a press conference held in New Delhi today, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, announced a transformative reimagining of the National Youth Festival (NYF) 2025.

Echoing the Prime Minister’s vision for heightened youth participation in shaping India’s future, the reimagined festival will be called the “Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue.” This dynamic platform will empower young Indians to contribute their ideas and perspectives towards fulfilling the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Outlining the key objectives of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said, “The festival aims to identify and nurture young talent, providing them a platform to share their ideas for Viksit Bharat. A major highlight for the youth will be the opportunity to directly interact with the Prime Minister and present their ideas for India’s future, thereby enhancing youth engagement in politics and civic life.”

आज नई दिल्ली में National Youth Festival 2025 के विषय पर मीडिया को संबोधित किया। इस बार National Youth Festival को ‘Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue’ के रूप में मनाया जाएगा। जिसमें देश के प्रत्येक राज्य से युवा MY Bharat पोर्टल के माध्यम से विकसित भारत पर आधारित विभिन्न… pic.twitter.com/7QuA7gkcaR — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) November 18, 2024

Union Minister highlighted the core objectives of this year’s Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, stating that this year’s festival has been thoughtfully structured around two major goals. First, to bring new youth leaders in politics, responding to the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s call during his Independence Day address to engage 1 lakh youth with non-political background in these spheres. The National Youth Festival is designed to identify and nurture young talent with leadership potential, providing them a platform to share their ideas and vision for a Viksit Bharat directly before the Hon’ble Prime Minister.

Second, to ensure the meaningful contribution of youth towards a Viksit Bharat through a transparent and democratic, merit-based selection system. This initiative underscores government’s commitment to empowering the next generation to drive India’s progress and development.

Dr. Mandaviya urged all eligible youth to participate in this landmark dialogue, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to harnessing the potential of its Yuva Shakti for building a Viksit Bharat.

Introducing the Viksit Bharat Challenge: A Four-Stage Competition

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, a reimagining of the National Youth Festival, features the Viksit Bharat Challenge, a four-stage competition to inspire youth engagement in shaping India’s future. The challenge progresses as follows:

Round 1: Viksit Bharat Quiz

An individual (aged 15-29) will participate in digital quiz hosted on the Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) platform between 25th November 2024 and 5th December 2024, testing participants’ knowledge and awareness of India’s landmark achievements.

Round 2: Essay/Blog Writing

Winners from the previous round will submit essays on about 10 identified themes such as ‘Tech for Viksit Bharat’, ‘Empowering Youth for Viksit Bharat’, among others, showcasing their ideas for national development. This competition will also be hosted on MY Bharat platform.

Round 3: Viksit Bharat Vision Pitch Deck – State-Level Presentations

Participants qualifying the Round 2 will present their ideas on their chosen themes at the state level. Through these presentations, each state will form various teams on identified themes by hosting competitions to select participants for the national level.

Round 4: Viksit Bharat National Championship at Bharat Mandapam

Various theme-based State-level teams will compete at the National Youth Festival on 11th – 12th January 2025, and the winning teams will present their vision and ideas for Viksit Bharat to the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi.

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue – National Youth Festival 2025 will convene a vibrant assembly of selected youth from three distinct verticals. The first group comprises participants from the newly announced Viksit Bharat Challenge. The second group features talented youth emerging from district and state-level youth festivals, where they will compete in diverse categories such as painting, science exhibitions, cultural performances, declamation contests etc. The third group will include notable path breakers and youth icons from diverse domains, including entrepreneurship, sports, agriculture, and technology, among others.

In total, about 3,000 youth will be selected through these verticals for the national event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on 11-12 January 2025.

Other Major Highlights of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue – National Youth Festival 2025

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue will feature several notable highlights alongside the Viksit Bharat Challenge:

Viksit Bharat Exhibition: It will feature youth-focused initiatives from States/UTs and Central Ministries, offering an interactive platform for young participants to engage with India’s development vision. It will include State Exhibitions, highlighting youth-centric projects in education, skill development, and entrepreneurship, and Ministry Exhibitions, where ministries will showcase flagship programs and opportunities for youth in leadership, social impact, and innovation. Plenary Sessions: It will feature prominent national and global icons engaging in interactive dialogues and workshops with the youth, providing them with a unique opportunity to exchange ideas, gain insights, and learn directly from inspiring personalities. Celebration of India’s Heritage: The festival will also include a cultural component, celebrating India’s rich heritage as part of the broader vision of “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi”. Through performances and displays that capture the vibrancy of India’s traditions, this cultural program will complement the festival’s emphasis on progress. This program will extend across the Indian states, fostering nationwide participation and celebration.

Empowering India’s Youth for a Viksit Bharat

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue is more than a festival—it’s a movement to empower India’s youth as active contributors to the nation’s development journey. Through initiatives like the Viksit Bharat Challenge, it provides a transformative platform for young minds to showcase their ideas, engage with thought leaders, and collaborate on fulfilling the vision of a developed India.

All details related to Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue – National Youth Festival 2025 will be made available on MY Bhart Platform (https://mybharat.gov.in/).

To watch Press Conference – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ggpPQxqTcQ