Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: Total Footfall Crosses 7.22 Crore In Over 2.34 Lakh Health Camps

New Delhi: Under the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the cumulative footfall has reached 7,22,69,014 in 2,34,259 Health camps conducted in Gram Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies, to date.

Under the flagship scheme of MoHFW for the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Ayushman cards are being created using the Ayushman app and physical cards are being distributed to the beneficiaries.

To date, 51,03,942 physical cards have been distributed. Cumulatively, 2,78,86,460 cards have been created, to date.

Screening of patients for TB is carried out by screening for symptoms, sputum testing, and using NAAT machines wherever available. Cases suspected to have TB are referred to higher facilities.

By the end of Day 82, more than 3,85,73,277 people had been screened out of which 11,80,445 were referred to higher Public Health Facilities.

Under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (PMTBMA), consent is being taken for patients suffering from TB to receive assistance from Nikshay Mitras.

In areas with predominant tribal populations, screening of eligible populations (up to 40 years of age) is being done for the detection of Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) through the Point of Care (PoC) tests for SCD or through the Solubility Test. Cases testing positive are being referred to higher centres for management.

Screening of eligible population (30 years and above) is being done for Hypertension and Diabetes and cases suspected to be positive are being referred to higher centres.

Around 5,40,90,000 people have been screened for Hypertension and Diabetes. More than 20,20,900 people were suspected to be positive for Hypertension more than 14,31,100 were suspected to have Diabetes and more than 30,50,100 people were referred to higher public health facilities.