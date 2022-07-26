Vikrant Rona: Video Teaser Of ‘RA RA Rakkamma’ Song Is Out

New Delhi: After the lyrical video, the makers of Kichcha Sudeep’s 3D action thriller ‘Vikrant Rona’ have released the video teaser of the ‘RA RA Rakkamma’ song making the audience groove.

The video teaser of the song has the stunning, Jacqueline Fernandez along with the handsome hunk Kichcha Sudeep, which has come as a treat for the audience. The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz with the lyrics of Shabbir.

Watch the teaser here:

Moreover, the makers have recently released, The Devil’s Fury video of Gumma Banda Gumma theme song from the movie that has given the audience a brief lookout into the mysterious world of Vikrant Rona.

Helmed by director Anup Bhandari, ‘Vikrant Rona’ will release worldwide in 3D on July 28th. The highly- anticipated movie starring Kichcha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creatiions in North India.