Vikrant Massey shares his experience about extensive preparation for his character in 12th Fail

Vikrant Massey is undoubtedly an actor who has always left a distinct mark on the minds of audiences with his amazing screen presence and his craft as an actor. The actor has proved his mettle successfully. Continuing his cinematic journey, Vikrant Massey is ready to dazzle audiences in the much-awaited 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra where is playing the real-life character in the film, which is based on actual events.

The character was quite challenging and different for the actor in comparison to what he has played before, and to get into the skin of it, he went through preparation.

Sharing his experience about the preparations, Vikrant Massey said ,”I did visit Mukherjee Nagar, and other areas adjacent to it. I also went incognito and moved around, blending in with the people there. It wasn’t only about inhabiting these places, and watching the students from afar, a lot of my prep was also focused on ensuring that I got my dialect from Chambal exactly right”.

Talking further about the same, Vikrant Massey said, “I also wanted to actually stay in the apartments where the students live during their preparation months, but unfortunately that could not come to pass. But having the real students with us was such a great experience. The students that you see in the film are not junior artists, they’re actual students preparing for the UPSC examination. They didn’t just help us understand their world better, they contributed in so many ways beyond that. This really did add further authenticity to the story, and you’ll see it when you watch the film. I’m really excited that the film will be coming out soon.”

Since the 12th Fail features Vikrant Massey in the real life character, the actor has attended several preparation and training session in Delhi. It enriched the experience of the actor and helped him bring an authentic factor to the film.

12th Fail directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra is scheduled for worldwide release on 27th October in Cinemas and is bankrollled by Zee Studios and Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films.