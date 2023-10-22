Vikrant Massey got emotional after reading ‘12th Fail’ script; cried for 15-20 mins

In a much-anticipated collaboration, Vikrant Massey is all set to take the lead in 12th Fail, a forthcoming film produced by the acclaimed filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

The actor recently shared his excitement and thoughts about the project, shedding light on the first time he read the script.

Massey, known for his versatile acting skills, expressed his enthusiasm for being a part of a Vidhu Vinod Chopra production.

In a recent interview, he mentioned that after reading the script of 12th Fail he was in tears. Talking about the same, he says “When I read the script for the first time i cried so much for almost 15-20 minutes because i had never heard, watched or even knew of such an amazing story and I was really moved.

And somewhere or the other I even saw myself in this story. So a lot of things happened in Mr.Manoj’s life, he has had a wonderful (adbhut) life. Sometimes it’s unbelievable that inspite of so many hardships a man can bear with so much.

Despite so many struggles, he succeeded in life. He really really inspired me. “

With Vikrant Massey’s talent and Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s track record of delivering cinematic masterpieces, 12th Fail is certainly a film to watch out for. The project is already generating buzz in the film industry, and fans of both the actor and the filmmaker are eagerly awaiting its release.