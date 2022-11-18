Vikram-S, India’s First Privately Built Rocket, To Be Launched By ISRO Shortly

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch Vikram-S, India’s first privately developed rocket.

The rocket – developed by Skyroot Aerospace – has been named after the father of India’s space programme Vikram Sarabhai. In a bid to symbolise a new start, the mission has been named ‘Prarambh’.

As per reports, the launch will take place from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at 11.30am.

The rocket is one of the world’s first few all-composite rockets that has 3-D printed solid thrusters for spin stability of the launch vehicle.

The rocket launch is expected to demonstrate flight proving of avionics systems in Vikram series like telemetry, Global Positioning System, on-board camera, data acquisition and power systems.