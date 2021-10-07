Vikram Bhatt Got Married to Shwetambari Soni Last Year in Secret Wedding!

Mumbai: Bollywood director Vikram Bhatt’s secret marriage with Shwetambari Soni is in news. Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna Bhatt said that she was not aware of his wedding with art connoisseur Shwetambari Soni.

While the said couple hasn’t confirmed the news, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt in an interview revealed that the wedding took place over a year ago. “Vikram Bhatt got married last September during the peak of the lockdown”.

Vikram’s daughter Krishna Bhatt revealed that she found out about the wedding much later. For the unversed, Krishna is the daughter of Vikram and his ex-wife Aditi Bhatt.

On Wednesday, Vikram took to Instagram to share a heartwarming note for Shwetambari. “You turned me inside out. And you showed me what life was about.. Only you.. The only one that stole my heart away.. I wanna do all I can just to show you.. Make you understand.. Only you.. The only one that stole my heart away.. Happy birthday me love.. @shwetaambari.soni,” he captioned the post.

While the rest of the world is only now catching on, Shwetambari Soni has been dropping hints on social sites for weeks. She has started captioning photographs of Vikram with the hashtag ‘husband.’