Vikas Khanna unveils art replica of Konark Sun Temple at New York’s Times Square

New York: Star chef Vikas Khanna on Tuesday unveiled a replica art piece of the famous Konark Sun Temple in front of Times Square in New York, where the Indian diaspora had gathered in huge numbers to celebrate India’s 77th Independence Day.

Proud moment for Odisha & India. History created, as a replica of World Heritage Monument KONARK WHEEL unveiled at TimeSquare NewYork USA on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.

This wheel is made up of sand stone by artists from ODISHA.

The art piece is made of sandstone, a handcrafted replication that is inspired by the wheels at Konark Sun Temple. Several villages from the Lalitagitri Village of Odisha have worked day and night for preparing this art piece.

This piece will also be displayed as a symbol of unity between the Indian diaspora and Americans in Vikas Khanna’s upcoming restaurant in New York City in 2024.

Big salute, Vikas Khanna, for your unwavering dedication to Indian art and culture. A proud moment for Odisha and India! This Independence Day, the global stage at TimesSquare, NewYork, USA will showcase a sandstone replica of the iconic "Konark Wheel,"

The Konark Sun Temple is a monumental representation of the chariot of the Sun God. This UNESCO-designated World Heritage Site was built in the 13th century. It is located on the eastern shores of Odisha.

The 24 wheels on the monument are decorated with symbolic designs and led by seven horses symbolising time. It is a beautiful example of the intricacies of temple architecture and art in India. This creative masterpiece was built in 12 years with the effort of 12,000 workers.