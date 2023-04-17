Vijender Singh shares his experience working with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The audience has been eagerly anticipating the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan ever since the trailer was released. The excitement is at an all-time high as the movie release comes ever closer. While the trailer launch was indeed a grand affair, it witnessed the presence of the entire star cast of the film where they shared their experiences of shooting and filming, particularly with Salman Khan.

Indian boxer, Vijender Singh, will be seen playing a negative role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. At the trailer launch when asked about his experience working with Salman Khan and if he was nervous at all, he replied saying “Bhai was there so all the nervousness was gone, he used to come on time, so the shoot was done on time, we all went home on time. Bhai taught me a lot during the shoot. How to hit properly, and how to put less power in the punches.” To this, Salman Khan gave a hilarious reply saying, “Also taught how not to hit!”. Having heard this fun conversation, now we are eagerly waiting to see Vijender Singh’s negative role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.