Vijay’s ‘Beast’ Now Streaming On Netflix!

Mumbai: Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s recent theatrical release, Beast has officially arrived on OTT as it is streaming on Netflix now.

Reportedly, the movie Beast has grossed over Rs 240 crores worldwide. The movie is all set to become Vijay’s fourth film, which will collect 250 crores after his movies named Mersal, Sarkar, and Bigil.

The movie beast is written and directed by Nelson and produced by Sun Pictures. It stars Vijay and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, along with Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, VTV Ganesh, Shaji Chen, Aparna Das, Sathish Krishnan, Lilliput, and Ankur Ajit Vikal. The movie revolves around an ex-RAW agent’s crusade to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists.