Vijay Varma Shares A Pic Of His Actual ‘Lunch Date’ Amid Dating Rumours With Tamannaah Bhatia
Mumbai: Actor Vijay Varma shared a photograph of his actual ‘lunch date’, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. The actor is in Sujoy’s next film, The Devotion of Suspect X.
Taking to Twitter, the actor posted a picture of himself pointing to director Sujoy and captioned it, “My lunch date (shrugging man emoji) @sujoy_g.”
<>
My lunch date🤷🏻♂️@sujoy_g https://t.co/I9jT7gupzV pic.twitter.com/nKKW8S0vkH
— Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) January 17, 2023
</>
For unversed, the dating rumours first began on January 1 when a brief video clip of New Year’s Eve celebrations at a Goa restaurant emerged online showing Vijay and Tamannaah hugging and kissing at the party. Vijay and Tamannaah have not confirmed or said anything about their new relationship. On Monday, the rumoured couple was seen in Bandra, Mumbai reportedly on a lunch date.
Comments are closed.