Vijay Varma jets off for the Cannes film festival in style!

Mumba: Vijay Varma who is on a roll currently took off for the Cannes International Film festival last night, in uber cool streetwear. The actor, who is currently basking under the glory of the success of recently released web series ‘Dahaad’, will now be seen making a splash at the Film festival with his saratorial choices.

The actor has been invited to the festival by the Indian ministry, to represent the country at the French Riviera. Vijay rocked a sporty streetwear look as he took off last night. He paired his black jacket with black tinted sunglasses and a white T shirt and pants.

It’s a fact, Vijay Varma is a brilliant actor. It’s also true that he is finding his sweet spot within the fashion community and we can safely say he has arrived. The word avant-garde has been often used to describe his sartorial choices on and off the screen, and we are now excited to see his fashion choices at the Cannes red carpet!

On the other hand, he has ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ where he will be seen next to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. He will also be seen in ‘Murder Mubarak’ opposite Sara Ali Khan.