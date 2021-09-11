Vijay Rupani Resigns As Chief Minister Of Gujarat

Gandhinagar: In an unexpected move ahead of an Assembly election in Gujarat next year, Vijay Rupani resigned as Chief Minister of the state on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Rupani has submitted his resignation to governor Acharya Devvrat but it is yet to be cleared at this time what precipitated the former’s resignation.

After submitting his resignation, Rupani told reporters he is thankful to the BJP leadership for giving him an opportunity to serve as the chief minister.

“Change of guard is a natural phenomenon in the BJP. I will continue to work under the leadership of the BJP national president. The people have repeatedly reposed their faith in the BJP during the past five years,” he said.

Reportedly, Rupani is the fourth BJP chief minister to step down in recent months; in July BS Yediyurappa resigned as Chief Minister of Karnataka in July, and the double whammy in Uttarakhand, where Tirath Singh Rawat quit barely four months after replacing Trivendra Rawat.