Vijay Kumar Sinha Resigns As Bihar Assembly Speaker

Patna: Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha resigned from his post today just minutes before the floor test.

Announcing his resignation, Vijay Kumar Sinha expressed his anguish over the no-confidence motion moved against him by the ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’.

Sinha, who belongs to the BJP which now stands stripped of power in the state, left the House in turmoil as he adjourned proceedings till 2 pm.

He made a hasty exit from the House, and MLAs of the BJP, almost all of whom were wearing saffron scarves and raising slogans like ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’, followed suit.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who parted ways with the BJP to ally with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), is set to face a trust vote in the state assembly on Wednesday. The ‘Mahagathbandhan’, which comprises Bihar chief minister’s JD(U), besides RJD, Congress, CPI(ML), CPI and CPI(M), has a combined strength of more than 160 in the 243-strong House.