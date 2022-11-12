Vijay Hazare Trophy: Odisha losses to Uttarakhand in Elite Group D match

Odisha suffered a four-wicket loss to Uttarakhand in an Elite Group D match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy cricket tournament at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Saturday. Uttarakhand won the toss and elected to field.

Batting first, Odisha posted 178/10 in 44.2 overs. Subhranshu Senapati scored 60 runs in 76 balls, and Anshuman Rath scored 51 runs in 95 balls.

Uttarakhand’s Himanshu Bisht took four wickets and gave 26 runs while Rajan Kumar took 3 wickets and gave only 24 runs.

A 128-run partnership between Dikshanshu Negi (80, 111b) and Swapnil Singh (48, 66b) propelled Uttarakhand to chased down the target in 42 overs for the loss of six wickets. Odisha’s Rajesh Mohanty and Debabrata Pradhan claimed two wickets each.