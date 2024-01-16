Vijay Deverakonda’s Outfits Proves That He Is The Ultimate Fashion Goals

Vijay Deverakonda is the charming superstar of the nation. The heartthrob has always dazzled fans and audiences with his exceptional performances, and last year, he won the hearts of the masses with his performance in the romantic drama Kushi. Besides this, Vijay’s fashion sense speaks volumes, and time and again he has made headlines for his fashion statement. Here, let’s have a look at the five looks of Vijay Deverakonda, which prove that his fashion statement is an inspiration for everyone.

1) Bold in Black

Vijay Deverakonda shared a picture on social media recently where he is seen in the black attire of his ‘RWDY’ brand. The actor commanded his charm and royalness in the look and has made headlines. Vijay’s effortless personality adds shine to the attire.

2) Vintage Vibes

Vijay Deverakonda’s pictures from his travel diaries have a story in themselves. The actor’s personality has the power to carry every look, and his appearance in an oversized coat has set the bar high for the fashion statement.

3) Handsome in Monochrome

Vijay Deverakonda’s picture from his Kushi promotional diaries made our eyes glued to him. The actor in the white shirt with black print radiates calm and positivity.

4) Truly Traditional

Vijay Deverakonda is seen sporting a yellow dhoti with a white west and yellow shawl. He also opted and changed into a yellow kurta and looked extremely charming.

5) Charm and Style has a new address

Vijay Deverakonda is the new address of style and charm. In his complete white attire, he commands a style that leaves everyone in awe of it.

