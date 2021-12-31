Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger First Glimpse Video Released! 

Mumbai: The much-awaited teaser of Vijay Deverakonda’s first Pan India project Liger has been released today. The film is slated to release on 25th August 2022.

Check out the Liger teaser below:

Talking about the teaser, the film is about a Slumdog of Mumbai streets becoming a champion in MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) sport. However, the journey seems to be very inspiring. There is a fire in Vijay’s punches. We feel an adrenaline rush just in the glimpse and we can assume the kind of high the movie gives.

In association with Puri connects, the upcoming Pan-India project is being produced jointly by Bollywood’s leading production house Dharma Productions. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film.