Vijay Devarakonda Proudly Announces The Opening Of His First Theatre In Mahbubnagar

Telangana: Tollywood’s ace actor Vijay Devarakonda announced another good news to all his fans doling out that his first multiplex constructed in Mahbubnagar is opening shortly and the first movie that will screen on the big screens is Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Love Story movie on 24th September.

From dreaming of becoming an Actor to now owning my own Multiplex Cinema 😊 I share with you all,

Asian Vijay Deverakonda cinemas 🤗 The 1st AVD will officially open in Mahbubnagar, from September 24th 2021. https://t.co/rv5l22B16U — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 19, 2021

Arjun Reddy star took to his social media accounts and said that from dreaming of becoming an actor to now owning my own Multiplex Cinema, I share with you all – Asian Vijay Deverakonda cinema. The 1st AVD – Asian Vijay Deverakonda will officially open in Mahbubnagar, from 24th September 2021.”

he is busy in Liger’s shooting at Goa, he is unable to attend the event. Vijay constructed this theatre in partnership with Asian Cinemas and thus, it is named as Asian Vijay Devarakonda Cinemas(AVD).