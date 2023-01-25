Vijay Antony Shares Pic From Hospital After Accident On Pichaikkaran 2 Sets

New Delhi: Vijay Antony shares a pic from the hospital after an accident on Pichaikkaran 2 sets. Vijay Antony took to Twitter and dropped a pic of him along with his health update.

Sharing the picture he wrote, “Dear friends, I am safely recovered from a severe jaw and nose injury during Pichaikkaran 2 shoot in Malaysia. I just completed a major surgery. I will talk to you all as soon as possible. Thank you for all your support and concern for my health.”

