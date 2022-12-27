Vigilance Unearths Huge Assets Amassed By Jagatsinghpur Deputy Collector

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance today carried out raids and traced properties worth crores illegally amassed by Jagatsinghpur Deputy Collector Chittaranjan Pilla.

The Vigilance sleuths unearthed four flats, one double-storeyed house, six plots, and five 4/2 wheelers along with other assets during searches on properties linked to Pilla.

During house searches so far, the following assets have been unearthed in the name of Pilla and his family members:

1) Flat No.207, Block-3(B), 2nd floor, Space Town Apartment, At-Gadakan-25, PS-Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar.

2) Flat No.101, Harsapriya Enclave (Saraswati), At-Rangamatia, PO-Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar.

3) Flat No.101, Type-A, Block-IV, 1st floor, At-Sunahat, Balasore.

4) Flat No.103, Type-A, Block-IV, 1st floor, At-Sunahat, Balasore.

5) One double storeyed building at Sonepur Town, Unit-1, Tahasil/Dist- Sonepur.

6) 6 plots in prime area of Bhubaneswar, Birmaharajpur, Dist-Subarnapur and Baliapal, Dist-Balasore.

Details as under;

i) Plot No.184/3439, Khata No.248/9, measuring area Ac 0.042 dec at Aigenia, Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar.

ii) Two Plots vide plot No.806/844 & 828/845, Khata No.72/16, measuring area Ac 2.14 dec at Birmaharajpur, Dist-Subarnapur.

iii) Plot No.915, Khata No.255, measuring area Ac 0.13 dec at Naighati, Baliapal, Balasore.

iv) One Plot vide Khata No.96 at Naighati, Baliapal, Balasore.

v) One plot vide Khata No.53 & 1 at Katapali, Subarnapur.

The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above flats/building/plots is being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

7) Cash Rs.87,785/-.

8) 2 four wheelers (Mahindra Bolero & Maruti Alto).

9) 3 two wheelers.

10) Bank and Insurance deposits are under verification.

Based on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets, a team of Odisha Vigilance comprising two DSPs, 14 Inspectors, six ASIs and other staff are conducting searches at locations linked with the accused Deputy Collector.