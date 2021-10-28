Vigilance Unearths Dismissed Constable Prasanna Behera’s Assets Worth Crores

Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: The State Vigilance today unearthed assets worth crores illegally possessed by a dismissed constable of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police, Prasanna Kumar Behera.

On the strength of Search Warrants issued by Vigilance Special Judge, Bhubaneswar, five teams of Odisha Vigilance led by two DSsP, 6 Inspectors, and other staff, carried out simultaneous searches at the properties of the tainted ex-constable accused of possessing huge assets disproportionate to the known sources of income.

The Vigilance teams searched at 5 places including Behera’s government residential quarter at Kalpana Square, , Spark furniture Pvt. Ltd. at Dumduma, Furniture Work Shop at Lingipur Santha Vihar, South City Bar at Patrapada, and double storeyed building at his native village Nuapada in Khordha.

During the house searches, the anti-corruption wing so far unearthed Spark Furniture showroom at Dumduma, Khandagiri, on a plot measuring area around 0.250 Acre. registered in 2019 with sale deed worth Rs.1,47,60,000/-, cost of furniture showroom with built-up area around 18,000 Sqft. including basement and ground floor worth over 2 Crores, 1 plot worth Rs.45 Lakhs at Nuapada, Khordha in name of Behera, 1 Flat in name of his spouse worth Rs.24 Lakhs at Sundarpada, Bhubaneswar, Insurance deposits over Rs.50 Lakh in the name of Behera, his family members and relatives, 4 four-wheelers i.e Tata Safari Storme worth Rs.12,71,416/-, 1 Maruti Baleno worth Rs.7,87,000/-, 2 Tata Ace worth Rs.11,44,000/-, 2 two-wheelers i.e. Royal Enfield Bullet worth Rs.1,72,247/-, TVS Victor worth Rs.44,778/- and 21 Bank Passbooks.

Further, Vigilance Technical Wing has also been deputed to carry out a valuation of buildings. This apart, Vigilance Finance Wing and Vigilance Forest Wing personnel along with professional furniture manufacturers have been roped in for valuation of the huge number of costly furniture items displayed in the furniture showroom.

Moreover, Behera was found to have unauthorizedly extended his Govt. quarter at Kalpana Square, Bhubaneswar by construction of 8 more rooms which is being probed by Vigilance Technical Wing. Further searches are continuing, the Vigilance said in a press note.