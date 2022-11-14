Vigilance Unearths Assets Worth Crores Belonging To RWS&S Engineer

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Monday unearthed assets worth crores illegally acquired by RWS&S Assistant Executive Engineer in Udala, Rabinarayan Panda.

Assets worth crores including 1 Triple Storeyed building, 1 Flat, 12 Plots in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack & Kendrapara, Bank & Insurance Deposits worth over Rs.1.2 Crore, Cash over Rs.26 Lakhs, Gold approx 1 Kg, Etc were unearthed in Searches at locations connected to the accused RWS&S Assistant Executive, said the Vigilance Directorate in a press note.

On the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, simultaneous house searches were carried out on the properties and location connected to Rabinarayan Panda, Assistant Executive Engineer, RWS&S Udala Sub-Division, Dist-Mayurbhanj today at 8 places in Bhubaneswar, Kendrapara & Udala, Mayurbhanj i.e;

1. Three storeyed building over plot No.992 KC-01, Kharvel Complex, Aiginia, Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar.

2. 2 BHK Flat No.401 in 4th floor D-Block, “Tower Blue Hill” Apartment at Patrapara, Bhubaneswar.

3. Premises of M/s SPS construction and consultancy located at shop no D-2 &D-3, Khandagiri shopping plaza, Bhubaneswar.

4. Premises of Triveni Auto Tech Pvt. Ltd. located at plot No. N-6-536, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar.

5. House located at native vill-Danpur, Dist-Kendrapara.

6. Relative’s house at Kansara, Po-Ostapur, Dist-Kendrapara.

7. Office chamber at RWS&S Sub-Division, Udala, Dist- Mayurbhanj.

8. Official residence at Udala, Dist-Mayurbhanj.

As many as 8 teams of Odisha Vigilance led by 1 Addl. SP, 8 DSPs, 5 Inspectors, 1 Sub-Inspectors, 11 ASIs and other staff conducted the search on the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

During searches so far, the following movable and immovable assets worth Crores have been unearthed in the name of Sri Rabinarayan Panda, Assistant Executive Engineer and his family members;

1. One triple storeyed building having plinth area 4865 Sqft. over plot No.992 KC-01, Kharvel Complex, Aiginia, Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar. (Picture given below).

2. One 2 BHK Flat No.401 in 4th floor D-Block, “Tower Blue Hill” Apartment at Patrapara, Bhubaneswar.

3. Vigilance Technical Wing is carrying out detailed measurement and valuation of above buildings.

4. 12 numbers of plots including 5 plots in prime area of Bhubaneswar, 2 plots in Cuttack and 5 plots in Kendrapara. Vigilance Technical Wing to carry out detailed measurements and valuations.

5. Bank & Insurance deposits worth over Rs.1.20 Crore.

6. Gold approx 1 Kg.

7. Cash Rs.26.9 Lakhs (Rs. 25 Lakhs recovered from living room of Sri Soumit Panda (son of Sri Rabi Narayan Panda) and his wife Smt. Sagarika Swain (in their presence) in the house of her father located at Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar where they were frequently residing.

8. 4 four wheelers (TATA Hexa, TATA Yodha, Mahindra Thar & Maruti Suzuki Ritz) worth over Rs.45 Lakhs.

9. 3 two wheelers worth Rs.2.67 Lakhs.

Rabinarayan Panda, Assistant Executive Engineer is being examined to ascertain source of the assets. Further searches are continuing. Unearthing of more assets is likely and overall valuation is likely to increase. Enquiry is in progress, the Vigilance said.