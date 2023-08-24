Vigilance Unearths Assets Worth Crores Amassed Illegally By Rayagada DFO

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Thursday unearthed assets worth crores belonging to Rayagada Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Bijaya Kumar Parida, during searches at various places over allegations of possessing disproportionate assets.

According to the Vigilance, the searches were carried out at seven locations and movable and immovable assets worth Crores have been unearthed so far, in the name of DFO Bijaya Kumar Parida, and his family members.

Following is the list of properties unearthed so far:-

G+3 storeyed building (under construction) located over Khata No-200/391, Plot No-16/708 at Srikoruan, Cuttack with a plinth area of 9,500 Sqft. worth approx Rs.1.8 Crore.

One triple-storeyed building at Palasuni, Bhubaneswar with a plinth area of 5100 Sqft.

Flat vide No-304, 3rd floor, Block-A, Ashirbad Plaza, Kalarhanga, Patia, Bhubaneswar.

16 plots in prime areas of Bhubaneswar, Puri, Cuttack & Jajpur. The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above flat/ buildings/plots is being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

Bank, Postal, Insurance and other deposits are being ascertained.

Cash Rs.1,24,600/-.

Gold jewellery weighing approx 650 gms.

1 four-wheeler (Maruti Swift DZIRE) & 2 two-wheelers and household articles worth over Rs.17.87 Lakhs.

“Bijaya Kumar Parida, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Rayagada Peripheral, Dist-Rayagada is being examined to ascertain the source of the assets. Further searches are continuing. Unearthing of more assets is likely and overall valuation is likely to increase,” the Vigilance said.

On the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, simultaneous house searches were launched on the properties of Sri Bijaya Kumar Parida, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Rayagada Peripheral, Dist-Rayagada today i.e. 24.08.2023 at 7 places in Rayagada, Khurdha, Cuttack and Jajpur districts.

7 teams of Odisha Vigilance comprising 8 DSsP, 6 Inspectors and other staff conducted the search on the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.