Vigilance Unearths Assets Worth Crores Amassed By Sundargarh ADM

Cuttack: The Odisha Vigilance on Friday unearthed disproportionate assets worth crores amassed by Sundargarh Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Biswajit Mohapatra during simultaneous raids at his properties in Khurda, Sundergarh, and Jagatsinghpur districts.

On the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets by Sundargarh ADM, Biswajit Mohapatra, Vigilance sleuths earlier today carried out simultaneous searches at seven different locations including his residential house at Balianta Rudrapur & a flat at Ashiana Apartment in Rasulgarh in Bhubaneswar; his house at native village- Redhua in Raghunathpur and house of relatives at village- Jadatira, Manijanga, in Jagatsingjpur district; residential accommodation of his relative at OCL Campus, Rajgangpur, official residence at Sundargarh Town, and office chamber at Sundargarh Collectorate.

A total of seven teams of Odisha Vigilance led by eight DSsP, two Inspectors, five ASIs, and other staff conducted the search on the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

During house searches so far, the following assets have been unearthed:-

One double-storeyed building at Naharkanta, Bhubaneswar worth about Rs. 89 lakhs

One flat at Asiana in Rasulgarh, Bhubaneswar

10 Plots In Bhubaneswar and Jagatsinghpur. Plot located at Naharkanta College Road, P.S.- Balianta, Bhubaneswar, Dist- Khurda measuring area 5000 sqft. approx. Plot bearing No. 335/413, Mouza Johala, Balianta, Bhubaneswar measuring Area A0.850 decimals. Plot bearing No. 691/2704, Khata No. 384/553, MouzaUttamundmuhan, Jatani, Khurda measuring Area A0.930 decimals. Plot bearing No. 279, Khata No. 285/111, Mouza-Barti, Raghunathpur, Jagatsinghpur measuring Area A0.77 decimals. Plot bearing No. 122, Khata No. 186, Mouza-Jagannathpur, Jagatsinghpur measuring Area A0.14 decimals. Plot bearing No. 169, Khata No. 405/54 Mouza-Jagannathpur, Jagatsinghpur measuring Area A0.06 decimals. Plot bearing No. 217, Khata No. 335, Mouza- Jagannathpur, Jagatsinghpur measuring Area A0.37 decimals Plot bearing No. 1061, Khata No. 244, Mouza- Jagannathpur, Jagatsinghpur measuring Area A0.41 decimals. 2 Plots bearing No. 838 and 839, Khata No. 1022/25, MouzaRedhua, Dist- Jagatsinghpur measuring Area A0.03 decimals.



“Verification and valuation of plots are being done. Market value may be in crores,” the Vigilance said.

The Vigilance Directorate, in a press note, said that the accused ADM Biswajit Mohapatra had recently started Cement supply business in the name of his spouse. “A godown with Cement stocks opposite to his house in Balianta has been unearthed and the finance Wing of Odisha Vigilance is carrying out valuation of Cement stocks at the godown,” it read.

Besides, over Rs. 2.42 Crores was found in Bank Fixed deposits, Saving Accounts, Insurance premiums, Mutual Funds, and NPS. Moreover, Rs 3 lakhs in cash and gold weighing 350 gms has been unearthed and further searches are underway, the Vigilance Directorate further stated.