Vigilance Unearths Assets Over Rs 1.27 Cr From Police Constable’s House

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance sleuths have unearthed assets worth over Rs 1.27 crore during simultaneous house searches on the properties of a constable Nihar Ranjan Dandapat posted in Reserve Police line, Baripada.

On the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, the officials of the anti-corruption wing had conducted simultaneous searches on the properties of the accused constable.

The searches were conducted at seven places– triple storeyed building at Bhanjapur, Baripada Town, Govt. quarter at Police line, Baripada, premises of cyber outlook at Baripada Town, house at native village Belpal, Badasahi, Baripada, house of relative at Chhend colony, Rourkela, Hota Enterprises at Purna Chandrapur, Baripada Town, and Hota Enterprises at Murgabadi, Baripada Town.

An official press release of the Odisha Vigilance said, 7 teams of Odisha Vigilance led by 9 DSsP, 5 Inspectors, 1 SI, 5 ASIs and other staff conducted the raid on the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Baripada.

“1 triple storeyed building at Bhanjapur, Baripada Town, 2 numbers of plots including 1 plot at Bhanjapur and other at Belpal, Badasahi, Baripada in Mayurbhanj district, 2 numbers of four-wheelers (1 Volkswagen & 1 Duster), 3 numbers of three-wheelers, 4 numbers of two-wheelers, stock of computer accessories at Cyber Outlook over Rs 13 lakh, gold & silver ornaments worth

over Rs 10 lakh, Bank & Insurance deposits and other movable and immovable properties all totalling to over Rs 1.27 Crore have been unearthed during the house search so far,” said the Vigilance in the release.