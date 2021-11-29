Vigilance Unearths Assets Over 2 Cr From Police Constable’s House

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance sleuths have unearthed assets worth over Rs 2.16 crore during simultaneous house searches on the properties of a constable of the Odisha Police posted in Berhampur Police district.

The Crorepati police official has been identified as Sudarshan Pradhan.

An official press release of the Odisha Vigilance said, “The Vigilance has so far unearthed 1 triple-storeyed building at Lochapada, Berhampur; 3 newly constructed buildings at Nimakhandi, Berhampur; 9 plots at Lochapada, Nimakhandi and Tumbagada in Ganjam district; 2 two-wheelers; Rs 5,16,880 cash; and other movable and immovable properties, all totaling over Rs 2.16 crore.

“Three teams of Odisha Vigilance led by one Addl SP, 2 DSsP, 5 Inspectors and other staff conducted simultaneous house searches on the properties of Pradhan, Constable no. 742, Berhampur Police District, posted at Bijipur TOP under Berhampur Town police station at three places in Ganjam district today on the strength of search warrants issued by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur,” Press release said.

“The searches were conducted following the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income against Pradhan. Further searches are continuing,” the press release added.