Vigilance Traps Police Officer With Rs 2L In Kalahandi

Bhawanipatna: Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday trapped a police officer of Golamunda police station in Kalahandi district and found Rs 2 lakh from his possession.

The officer has been identified as Ugrasen Patel, posted as Sub- Inspector of Police at Golamunda police station.

According to officials, Patel was intercepted near the Golamunda bus stand while he was going towards the police station, and Rs 2 lakh was seized from him.

Simultaneous search of his quarter and office room at Golamunda and his house at his native village located at Balangir is continuing. As many as three teams led by DSPs are conducting the search operation, officials added.