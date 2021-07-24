Vigilance Special Public Prosecutor Terminated On Bribery Charges

Bhubaneswar: A special Public Prosecutor of Vigilance was terminated by the Odisha government after he was caught red-handed while accepting bribe.

The accused has been identified as Ashutosh Mishra, was attached to the court of Special Judge (Vigilance) in Bhawanipatna.

As per reports, on July 3, Vigilance caught Mishra red-handed while he was taking gratification of Rs 1 lakh from a suspended police official in order to help him in a case.

Moreover, He was also found to possess assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Mishra was arrested subsequently.