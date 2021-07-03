Vigilance Special Public Prosecutor Held For Taking Rs 1 L Bribe

Bhawanipatna: Vigilance sleuths on Saturday caught Vigilance Special Public Prosecutor red-handed while accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe.

The accused has been identified as Asuthosh Mishra.

According to reports, Mishra had demanded Rs 3 lakh from former Assistant Sub-Inspector of Mahulpatna Police Outpost, Malay Rana, who had been caught by the Vigilance last year while receiving bribe amount of Rs 5,000 from a local to release a tractor.

Following inputs, a special Vigilance team from Cuttack nabbed Mishra while the latter was taking Rs 1 lakh bribe to dismiss a case.