Vigilance Sleuths Arrest Supervisor For Taking Bribe In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Vigilance sleuths on Friday arrested a supervisor under the Jayantpur sector in Sambalpur district on charges of demanding and accepting bribe.

According to vigilance officials, the accused supervisor, identified as Sulochana Arka for allegedly took a bribe of Rs 13,500 from an Anganwadi worker.

Accordingly, a trap was laid on Saturday and the accused was caught red-handed by the officers of Vigilance and arrested.

The accused had demanded a bribe from the complainant for the issuance of winter clothing and dry food items for distribution among beneficiaries at Anganwadi centres.

“The entire bribe money has been recovered from Arka and seized. In this connection, a case has been registered. The investigation is in progress against Arka,” the Vigilance department said.

“Simultaneous searches have been launched on properties of Arka at 2 places in Sambalpur district,” it added.