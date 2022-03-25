Vigilance Recovers Unaccounted Cash From Superintending Engineer

Malkangiri: Vigilance sleuths on Friday intercepted Ashish Kumar Dash, Superintending Engineer, Rural Works, Malkangiri with unaccounted cash Rs 10.23 lakh.

Officials said that Dash was intercepted at Malkangiri based on credible information about moving with ill-gotten huge cash of more than ten lakhs.

“Dash has been detained for further interrogation after he could not give any satisfactory answers towards the possession of the money. Further investigation in the case is continuing,” said an official.

“The amount has been recovered from his possession. He is being examined further in this case. Searches have been launched at his office and residential quarter,” added the official.