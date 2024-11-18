Kamakhyanagar: In a major crackdown on corruption, Vigilance officials conducted simultaneous raids at 10 locations linked to Narayan Chandra Nayak, the Sub Collector of Kamakhyanagar, on Monday.

The raids were carried out following allegations that Nayak possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The simultaneous house searches are being led by 7 DSPs, 3 Inspectors, 8 ASIs, and other supporting staff on the strength of search warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

The searches are being conducted at the 10 following places in Bhubaneswar (Khordha), Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, and Mayurbhanj.