Kamakhyanagar: In a major crackdown on corruption, Vigilance officials conducted simultaneous raids at 10 locations linked to Narayan Chandra Nayak, the Sub Collector of Kamakhyanagar, on Monday.
The raids were carried out following allegations that Nayak possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.
The simultaneous house searches are being led by 7 DSPs, 3 Inspectors, 8 ASIs, and other supporting staff on the strength of search warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.
The searches are being conducted at the 10 following places in Bhubaneswar (Khordha), Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, and Mayurbhanj.
- A triple-storeyed under-construction building on plot No. 709/2472, at Jharpada in Bhubaneswar.
- A single-storeyed building on plot No. 709/2472 at Jharpada in Bhubaneswar.
- A triple-storeyed building at Kuansa in Bhadrak.
- A double-storeyed under-construction building at Gelpur in Bhadrak.
- The office chamber of Narayan Chandra Nayak at Kamakshyanagar in Dhenkanal.
- The government quarter of Nayak located at Kamakshyanagar in Dhenkanal.
- The paternal house of Nayak located at Kapagaria village, Basudevpur in Bhadrak.
- The house of relative of Nayak located at Barunai village in Bhadrak.
- The house of his associate at Joragadia,Bhandaripokhari in Bhadrak.
- The house of another associate at Dhalpur village, Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj.