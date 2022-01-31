Vigilance Raids Junior Engineer’s House In Angul Over DA Charges

Angul: The Vigilance sleuths on Monday carried out simultaneous raids at the house and property of Junior Engineer Biranchi Narayan, who was posted at Talcher block of Angul district, on charges of accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Acting on reliable inputs, the anti-corruption wing conducted raids at Narayan’s residence and office in the district.

The raids were being conducted on the strength of a search warrant issued by the Court of Special Judge, said reports.

As the raids are still underway, the exact disproportionate assets unearthed is yet to be ascertained.