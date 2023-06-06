Vigilance Raids At Sundargarh RWD Engineers’ Properties; Disproportionate Assets Unearthed

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday launched simultaneous searches at the various properties linked to Sanjay Kumar Behera, assistant engineer in the Rural Works Division of Odisha’s Sundargarh district following allegations of allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets by the official.

During house searches so far, the following assets have been unearthed in the name of Behera and his family members;

1) 1 double storeyed building over plinth area of 2,500 Sqft. at Jagannathpur, Bhadrak town.

2) 1 single storeyed building at native village Bonth, Dist-Bhadrak.

3) A piece of land vide plot No.861/1728 under Khata No.290/797, Mauza- Jagannathpur, Bhadrak Town.

4) A piece of land vide plot No.530/3818 under Khata No.771/781, Mauza- Chandama, Jajpur.

The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above building/plots is being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

5) Bank, Postal deposits and Insurance Deposits over Rs. 1.61 Crore.

6) Gold weighing 200 Gms.

7) 2 two wheelers.